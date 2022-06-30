Riverviews Artspace is opening the exhibit Sunflowers for Ukraine to the public

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of collecting art pieces, the Riverviews Artspace exhibit, “Sunflowers for Ukraine” will open to the public.

Starting Friday people can purchase sunflowers in all shapes and sizes to show their solidarity with Ukraine. All the proceeds will go to humanitarian aid.

Curator Brooke Marcy says she expected no more than sixty artists to contribute and was surprised when over 140 artists sent in their work.

“With all the bad going on in the world right now. This whole room is full of hope...” said Marcy. “This whole room speak to how much people care and how much people want to make a difference.”

The exhibit will be open Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will run until mid-August as WDBJ reported.

