Roanoke County hosts community meeting to discuss Roanoke River Greenway

Roanoke River Greenway
Roanoke River Greenway(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard when it comes to expanding the Roanoke River Greenway.

Roanoke County is hosting a community meeting to discuss the potential route of the Roanoke River Greenway from the Western Virginia Water Authority Water Pollution Control Plant to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The meeting will be at the Explore Park Visitor Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

“This section will be in a more remote area of Roanoke County so we know that there are some concerns from landowners in that community and so we’re working to try to make this a safer facility and we’re also looking to improve accessibility options with this greenway alignment to get this built out to Explore Park,” said Lindsay Webb, Roanoke County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

For more information about the meeting, click here.

