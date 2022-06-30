Hometown Local
Roanoke man wins $250,000 Virginia Lottery jackpot

Virginia Lottery winner Dwayne Saunders
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has an addition to his bank account after winning $250,555 through the Virginia Lottery.

Dwayne Saunders used the numbers 4-10-17-29-30 to buy a ticket for the Cash 5 with EZ Match game at a Food Lion store on Wildwood Road in Salem. When the numbers were drawn for the June 10 drawing, he matched all five to win the jackpot.

Saunders told lottery officials the winnings will come in handy because he hopes to retire within the next few years.

