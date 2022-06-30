Roanoke man wins $250,000 Virginia Lottery jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has an addition to his bank account after winning $250,555 through the Virginia Lottery.

Dwayne Saunders used the numbers 4-10-17-29-30 to buy a ticket for the Cash 5 with EZ Match game at a Food Lion store on Wildwood Road in Salem. When the numbers were drawn for the June 10 drawing, he matched all five to win the jackpot.

Saunders told lottery officials the winnings will come in handy because he hopes to retire within the next few years.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.