Teen hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Poplar Street, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 2200 block of Poplar at 9:53 p.m. after they were notified of a teen who had been shot.

The teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his leg. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102.

