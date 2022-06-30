US Foods and its Salem drivers reach tentative agreement

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For months, US Foods and its Salem drivers have been in discussion for better pay, benefits and job security. On Tuesday afternoon, those discussions made a breakthrough and a tentative agreement was reached.

“These people kept coming to work all during the pandemic and they helped this company get through and it’s time for them to get some reward for all their hard work. It gives the employees a good, fair, wage increase, it gives them good Teamster healthcare and it provides them with job protections and job security, while still allowing the company to remain profitable and successful and grow their business,” said Todd Robertson, president of Teamsters Local Union 171, who represents the drivers.

A US Foods spokesperson confirmed the news of the tentative agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, we are very pleased to have come to a tentative agreement as a result of good faith bargaining. An agreement that we believe recognizes the valuable contributions of our dedicated and hard-working associates.”

Robertson said Teamsters Local Union 171 is happy with the deal that’s been offered and believes the agreement will be ratified.

The around 100 Salem US Foods drivers will now vote to approve the tentative agreement, which will be on July 9. A majority approval is all the agreement needs to be complete.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.