Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

US Foods and its Salem drivers reach tentative agreement

A US Foods truck drives into the Salem location on Thursday afternoon.
A US Foods truck drives into the Salem location on Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For months, US Foods and its Salem drivers have been in discussion for better pay, benefits and job security. On Tuesday afternoon, those discussions made a breakthrough and a tentative agreement was reached.

“These people kept coming to work all during the pandemic and they helped this company get through and it’s time for them to get some reward for all their hard work. It gives the employees a good, fair, wage increase, it gives them good Teamster healthcare and it provides them with job protections and job security, while still allowing the company to remain profitable and successful and grow their business,” said Todd Robertson, president of Teamsters Local Union 171, who represents the drivers.

A US Foods spokesperson confirmed the news of the tentative agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, we are very pleased to have come to a tentative agreement as a result of good faith bargaining. An agreement that we believe recognizes the valuable contributions of our dedicated and hard-working associates.”

Robertson said Teamsters Local Union 171 is happy with the deal that’s been offered and believes the agreement will be ratified.

The around 100 Salem US Foods drivers will now vote to approve the tentative agreement, which will be on July 9. A majority approval is all the agreement needs to be complete.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
Body found along Bridge St. SW in Roanoke
One of the biggest changes is an age restriction.
Salem Fair implements new safety measures
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg wanted for 2nd-degree murder
Lynchburg man arrested for murder on Park Avenue

Latest News

The crowds came out for opening day of the 34th annual Salem Fair.
Crowds come out for opening day of the 34th annual Salem Fair
Saying Hello To The Salem Fair 2022
Saying Hello To The Salem Fair 2022
A Look At The School Lunch Extension Program In Virginia And Updates
A Look At The School Lunch Extension Program In Virginia And Updates
7@four: A look at Vinton’s July 4th Weekend festivities