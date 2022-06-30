Hometown Local
Virginia to receive over $2 million in federal funding for Martinsville-based manufacturing partnership

City of Martinsville Logo
City of Martinsville Logo(City of Martinsville)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive over $2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP), also known as GENEDGE in Martinsville, According to U.S. Senators Tim Kaine’s and Mark Warner’s team.

Kaine’s team says the funding will help the program better support small and medium-sized manufacturing companies across Virginia while expanding their reach, growing Virginia’s manufacturing industry, using high-tech solutions, optimizing their facilities, boosting efficiency, and training and mentoring workers.

“The pandemic and war in Ukraine have underscored the importance of supporting domestic manufacturing. We’re excited to announce this funding, which will grow Virginia’s manufacturing industry,” the Senators said. “This investment will help ensure small and medium-sized manufacturers have the resources they need.”

GENEDGE is a part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network. In the 2021 fiscal year, the MEP National Network generated $26.20 in new sales growth for manufacturers for every one dollar received in federal funding.

