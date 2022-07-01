Hometown Local
Bike race affects downtown Roanoke parking

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke traffic and parking will be affected by a Saturday bicycle race.

The USA Cycling National Championships will close Church Avenue from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and drivers will not be able to enter or exit the Church Avenue Garage during those times.

Gainsboro Garage will be made available at no cost to any monthly or residential parker who needs to access their vehicles Saturday, according to Park Roanoke.

Drivers are asked to move vehicles to Gainsboro after 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, and before 4 a.m. Saturday, July 2. They are also asked to remove vehicles from Gainsboro no later than 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 to avoid parking fees.

