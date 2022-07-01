Hometown Local
Car owner’s information sought in connection to Pittsylvania County shooting

Owner(s) of a white Ford Mustang sought in connection to Pittsylvania County shooting.
Owner(s) of a white Ford Mustang sought in connection to Pittsylvania County shooting.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that will help identify the registered owner(s) of a white Ford Mustang seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Pittsylvania County Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Kerns Church Rd in the Sutherlin community of Pittsylvania County.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who might know the owners, or may have information that leads to the person driving the Ford at the time of the shooting, is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

