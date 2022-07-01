Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Obituaries
Advertisement

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after injury, documents say

According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.
According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.(Steven Bridges | Source: Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said.

According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her foot into the roof of the enclosed ride.

She struggled to free herself as water was rushing over her head.

According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.

Legal representatives for the Jemisons allege the ride was not properly tested for safety before opening it to guests.

The documents say Dollywood employees should have known to tell Jemison how to safely correct herself if she flipped onto her stomach.

The Jemisons are asking for a total of $875,000 in damages, claiming they are owed for medical costs and loss of wages.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
KDC One - Lynchburg will close its doors at the end of 2023
Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed in Pittsylvania County crash; car later hit by train
Cotton Mill Lofts Fire-Downtown Roanoke
Nine displaced after apartment fire in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Section 8 application in Roanoke is closed.
Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is full amid national affordable housing crisis
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Business Specializes in Sweet Candles
Business Specializes in Sweet Candles
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 15, 2016 file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in...
Seeking parole, Pistorius meets with girlfriend’s father