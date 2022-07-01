Hometown Local
“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia man

David Williams, missing from Orange County, VA
David Williams, missing from Orange County, VA(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “Critically Missing Adult Alert” as part of the church for an Orange County man.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Williams, 73. He is white, 5′7″ and 190 pounds, according to investigators, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last reported seen July 1 at 5 a.m. on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville and may be driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia license plates NOAHSZV.

His disappearance poses a “credible threat to his health and safety,” according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 540-672-1234.

