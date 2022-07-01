Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One man taken to hospital after overnight shooting on Melrose Ave.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody.
Just before 4:00 a.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call for a gunshot wound around 10:29 p.m.

They say the incident happened near the Embassy Inn on the 4000-block of Melrose Avenue.

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody.

As for the condition of the male who was shot, police have not received updates on his condition yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
KDC One - Lynchburg will close its doors at the end of 2023
Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed in Pittsylvania County crash; car later hit by train
Cotton Mill Lofts Fire-Downtown Roanoke
Nine displaced after apartment fire in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

The community came together Thursday night to celebrate the merger and official name change to...
Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools officially merge
Formerly named, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, the school is now officially known as...
Mountain Gateway Community College name change becomes official
The exhibit is meant to show the solidarity for the Ukrainian people and will be open until...
Riverviews Artspace is opening the exhibit Sunflowers for Ukraine to the public
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1