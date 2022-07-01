One man taken to hospital after overnight shooting on Melrose Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call for a gunshot wound around 10:29 p.m.

They say the incident happened near the Embassy Inn on the 4000-block of Melrose Avenue.

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Just before 4:00 a.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody.

As for the condition of the male who was shot, police have not received updates on his condition yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police.

