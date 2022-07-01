Hometown Local
Police: Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash after deputy tried to pull him over

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax man has been identified as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Carroll County.

Cristiam Linarez Huerta, 30, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded at 9:02 p.m. June 29 to the crash on Route 722, a third of a mile east of Route 731.

The victim was riding a Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle east on Route 722 when he lost control and flipped the bike, according to police. The motorcycle then slid off the road and spun, throwing Linarez Huerta down an embankment and into a culvert.

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy had tried to stop Linarez Huerta, and police say excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

