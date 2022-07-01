Roanoke City worker hospitalized after being hit by falling tree

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City employee has been hospitalized after being hit by a fallen tree near River Ave SE, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS

The department told WDBJ7 that workers were cutting trees in the area when one fell on an employee’s leg.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

