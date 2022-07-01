Hometown Local
Roanoke City worker hospitalized after being hit by falling tree

A tree fell on a Roanoke City workers leg Friday morning.
A tree fell on a Roanoke City workers leg Friday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City employee has been hospitalized after being hit by a fallen tree near River Ave SE, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS

The department told WDBJ7 that workers were cutting trees in the area when one fell on an employee’s leg.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

