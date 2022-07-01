Hometown Local
Roanoke County boutique offers fashion ideas for July 4th

Vivendi Boutique shares several looks for the holiday weekend
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Independence Day weekend is filled with barbeques and fireworks. Do you know what you’ll wear to all of those holiday weekend events?

Virginia Wiegand, owner of Vivendi Boutique in West Village in Southwest Roanoke County, shared some ideas on 7@Four with anchor Jean Jadhon.

Think bright patriotic colors, breathable fabrics and fun accessories and you’re good to go.

