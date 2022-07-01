Roanoke County boutique offers fashion ideas for July 4th

ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Independence Day weekend is filled with barbeques and fireworks. Do you know what you’ll wear to all of those holiday weekend events?

Virginia Wiegand, owner of Vivendi Boutique in West Village in Southwest Roanoke County, shared some ideas on 7@Four with anchor Jean Jadhon.

Think bright patriotic colors, breathable fabrics and fun accessories and you’re good to go.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.