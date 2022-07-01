Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is full amid national affordable housing crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The waitlists for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing are now closed.

The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to very low income families. More than 1,200 public housing units in the Roanoke area are currently full.

It comes as rent and housing prices across the country are continuing to go up.

The Vice President of Roanoke Housing Operations explained how there’s not enough of a supply of public housing to meet the demand.

“Our occupancy rates stay pretty high,” Evangeline Richie said. “Our waitlist remains very full, because there is a great need for affordable housing in this area. You know the Roanoke area is experiencing an affordable housing crisis, as the whole country is.”

The vice president also explained the waitlist for Section 8 housing will open again soon. Roanoke Housing Authority did not have an exact date when the application would open again.

