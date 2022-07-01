Hometown Local
Salem Fair offers ‘staycation’-type vacation for Fourth of July weekend

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is back for this Fourth of July weekend. This year, organizers are making sure if you’re staying home for the Fourth of July weekend, the Salem Fair is one way to have a great staycation.

The Fourth of July is a busy travel weekend, but Salem’s director of tourism explained it’s busy for those staying at home, too. It’s the first year organizers marketed the fair outside the Roanoke Valley.

“We’ve done marketing this year in Greensboro, Richmond, southwest Virginia, urging people to come to Salem, visit the fair, spend a night or two in our hotels, get a special ride pass purchase they can buy from the hotel if they’re staying there, and make it a vacation,” Carey Harveycutter said.

The director also explained celebrating this holiday weekend with a staycation won’t break the bank.

“We’re an alternative for a short time, you can come out and lose the cares of the world, get a funnel cake, ride the Ferris wheel, do all of that while you’re basically staying in your own home,” Harveycutter said.

Fairgoers look forward to celebrating at the fair, too.

“Everybody wants to travel but the cost of gas is so high they can’t do it,” Judy Wilson said.

Whether people are having a staycation or a vacation to the Salem Fair, organizers explained it all helps local businesses.

“It’s also to increase people staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, visiting our attractions, which generates substantial tax revenue for Salem and the commonwealth,” Harveycutter said.

Admission into the fair is free. A list of ride wristband deals can be found here. The fair is open until July 10.

