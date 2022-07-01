Hometown Local
Seibert to represent region’s interests on Virginia Board of Education

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Alan Seibert says he looks forward to representing the interests of our region on the Virginia Board of Education.

Seibert is the former Superintendent of Salem City Public Schools, and he currently serves as Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Seibert’s appointment to the state board of education Thursday.

“Virginia is a wide, wonderful, diverse state, and therefore I think it should have representation from different parts of the state,” Seibert told WDBJ7 in a phone interview Friday. “And the Roanoke Valley is special, and it’s also unique and wonderful, and so I look forward to representing the region.”

Seibert will be sworn in and take his seat on the board later this month.

