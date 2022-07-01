Shooter of American Freight manager in Danville sentenced

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of shooting the manager of an American Freight store in Danville last year has been sentenced.

In Danville Circuit Court Friday, Jaivon Scott pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, plus two separate firearms charges. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but 11 were suspended, leading to seven years.

The manager, Dacha Fitzgerald, was shot in the head in the July 2021 incident, and taken to a hospital, from which he has since been released.

Officers spotted a man running from the area and chased him on foot before taking him into custody nearby. They recovered a small caliber handgun on him. He was identified as Scott, an employee of the store who was on the clock when he shot the manager. No one else was injured.

