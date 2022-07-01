Hometown Local
Shooting and chase lead to man’s arrest after Martinsville church damaged

Tommy Lee Marlowe Mugshot
Tommy Lee Marlowe Mugshot(Martinsville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man has been arrested after a series of incidents starting with a shooting and ending with thousands of dollars in damage being done to a church.

Tommy Lee Marlowe is charged with Felony Eluding Police, Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Resisting Arrest, Hit & Run, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Breaking and Entering, Felony Destruction of Property, No Insurance, and No Registration.

Friday afternoon, Martinsville Police were called to the area of the Food Lion store on Brookdale Road about shots being fired in the road. Police got a witness description of a vehicle used in the incident and officers saw that vehicle nearby, and tried to stop the driver, who instead led them on a chase. 

The pursuit ended on Berkshire Place, where the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran from the officers, according to police. While officers were chasing him on foot, his vehicle caught fire and is a total loss, according to police.

Soon after, according to police, someone reported hearing glass breaking in the area of the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Officers responded, saw several broken windows and went inside, and arrested Marlowe, who was hiding in the church.

Police say no one was hurt during the pursuit or apprehension of Marlowe. 

