Suspect in deadly Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter, Buddy Forbes and Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday and posted on Facebook early Friday morning that the shooting resulted in at least one death, but no more information has been released.

Sheriff Hunt also confirmed with us that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when the incident started earlier in the evening. The suspect opened fire when officers responded, Hunt added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

“Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call for an officer assist for a shots-fired complaint,” said Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police. “They responded out here. That situation turned into an active shooter.”

Investigators are still working the case and said details are limited.

“It’s a very dynamic scene,” he said. “A lot of stuff to cipher through and go through before we had more information.”

KSP’s Critical Incident Response team, along with Post 13 personnel are leading the investigation as of now.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement Thursday night:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London responded to the scene.

