Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn completes motel upgrades ahead of holiday weekend

FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, a longtime Blue Ridge Parkway staple, has a few new upgrades.

The owner says they have been bringing it up to speed, all while still paying tribute to the classic Blue Ridge Parkway stop.

Many of the menu items are still homemade and sourced from local vendors.

But the major change is the motel rooms. They’ve all been upgraded with a fresh new look.

Each room has USB ports, high-speed internet, and more!

Right now, there are the queen and double rooms available that can sleep 2-4 people.

The owner, Nick Bieneck says bringing Tuggle’s Gap back to life has been a labor of love, and he is grateful for how far they’ve come.

“The goal of Tuggle’s Gap is to is to walk the line between modern convenience and vintage charm people are so charmed by this property and they say it’s for what it was which is early 20th-century roadside and we’re just trying to bring it up to date and carry on the tradition, be the best Tuggle’s Gap we can be,” said Nick Bieneck the owner of Tuggle’s Gap.

They’ve also hired a new local chief. His name is Andrew.

The roadside stop is open for breakfast and lunch and hopes to open for dinner soon.

Tuggle’s Gap plans to be open during Floyd Fest at the end of July. They are hosting a contest for free tickets to the longtime festival.

Check out their social media pages for more.

