Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn completes motel upgrades ahead of holiday weekend

Tuggle's Gap Roadside Inn
Tuggle's Gap Roadside Inn(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, a longtime Blue Ridge Parkway staple, has a few new upgrades.

The owner says they have been bringing it up to speed, all while still paying tribute to the classic Blue Ridge Parkway stop.

Many of the menu items are still homemade and sourced from local vendors.

But the major change is the motel rooms. They’ve all been upgraded with a fresh new look.

Each room has USB ports, high-speed internet, and more!

Right now, there are the queen and double rooms available that can sleep 2-4 people.

The owner, Nick Bieneck says bringing Tuggle’s Gap back to life has been a labor of love, and he is grateful for how far they’ve come.

“The goal of Tuggle’s Gap is to is to walk the line between modern convenience and vintage charm people are so charmed by this property and they say it’s for what it was which is early 20th-century roadside and we’re just trying to bring it up to date and carry on the tradition, be the best Tuggle’s Gap we can be,” said Nick Bieneck the owner of Tuggle’s Gap.

They’ve also hired a new local chief. His name is Andrew.

The roadside stop is open for breakfast and lunch and hopes to open for dinner soon.

Tuggle’s Gap plans to be open during Floyd Fest at the end of July. They are hosting a contest for free tickets to the longtime festival.

Check out their social media pages for more.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of presumed monkeypox reported in SWVA
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
KDC One - Lynchburg will close its doors at the end of 2023
Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg
File photo of police lights.
Woman killed in Pittsylvania County crash; car later hit by train
Cotton Mill Lofts Fire-Downtown Roanoke
Nine displaced after apartment fire in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Suspect in deadly Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured
Just before 4:00 a.m., police say a suspect was taken into custody.
One man taken to hospital after overnight shooting on Melrose Ave
The community came together Thursday night to celebrate the merger and official name change to...
Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools officially merge
Formerly named, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, the school is now officially known as...
Mountain Gateway Community College name change becomes official