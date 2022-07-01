Hometown Local
Virginia Tech fraternity raises $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tau Kappa Epsilon Chapter is top in the nation
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fraternities on college campuses are known for parties and brotherhood. They’re also known for philanthropy. At Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, the Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter reached a huge milestone in its work to help cure childhood cancer.

The chapter at Virginia Tech raised $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over a five-year period.

In fact, in just one week, the Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter raised $250,000 from several events including social media challenges, a volleyball tournament and the battle of the bands, where each student who reached a fundraising goal shaved his head.

“It was amazing to see so many people on campus come together to support such a great cause,” said Mark Ebner, philanthropy chairman of Tau Kappa Epsilon. “Around $100,000 of the $250,000 was from outside of the brotherhood and I couldn’t be more grateful for their support. I just hope other people see the success we’ve had and realize that they can make a difference too.”

Every event was held with the goal in mind to raise money to support St. Jude and its fight against childhood cancer, according to a news release from the fraternity. Tau Kappa Epsilon at Tech is the top fundraising chapter in the fraternity’s national partnership history with St. Jude.

