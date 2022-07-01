West Virginia man arrested for terroristic threats against the Greenbrier Resort and Edgewood Summit Retirement Home

White Sulphur Springs/Charleston, W.Va (WDBJ) - A West Virginia man was arrested Thursday for making terroristic threats against the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs and the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police say 62-year-old Joseph Toler, of Danville, West Virginia, called the Summer County 9-1-1 center on June 25 and reported that bombs were placed at the Greenbrier Resort and the retirement home. Toler allegedly told 9-1-1 that the bombs would go off at 4:00 p.m.

Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assist with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were found.

Troopers from the Hinton, Union, Madison Detachments and the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit gathered information through multiple search warrants and digital information tracing and were able to identify a phone owned by Toler that made the call. The information gathered led to a search at Toler’s home in the Danville area of Boone County on June 29.

Toler was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of false reporting an emergency incident. He is being held at the South-Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

