2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships wrap-up on Saturday in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships have been going on in Botetourt County since Wednesday. The last leg is on Saturday in downtown Roanoke.

“It’s been great the last couple of days. We have competitors from about 42 states across the country and we’ve just received so many compliments about the courses, the beauty, the rolling hills, so we couldn’t be happier,” said Tara McCarthy, director of national events for USA Cycling.

“We’ve heard some amazing comments from out of town visitors saying this is some of the best riding they’ve ever done, they’re really happy with the venue,” said Nicola Cranmer, founder and general manager of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24.

The competition shifts from long distance races in Botetourt County to a sprint race around downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

“There’s a sprint line and that’s how they finish on the fast and furious,” said Cranmer.

“It’s like a formula one race on bikes, cyclists will hit upwards of 40 miles-per-hour,” said McCarthy.

For downtown residents, it’s important to remember that a handful of roads will be impacted the majority of the day.

“Primarily Church, Franklin, Jefferson and over to Luck with our course so everything within that enclosure is going to be closed down to traffic just for the safety of our athletes,” said McCarthy.

As the event wraps-up organizers hope it leaves a lasting impact on the Roanoke Valley.

“I hope the community has been able to find some entertainment in what’s going on here, got to watch the beautiful race go by their homes and their businesses and hope they come out to watch us for next year,” said McCarthy.

For more information on how long the road closures will be and where, you can find WDBJ7′s previous article here. The course map can also be found here. The road closures are also programmed into the Waze app.

