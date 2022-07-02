Hometown Local
Buchanan woman killed in Friday crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan woman was killed in a crash Friday evening.

Linda Watson Wickline, 63, died at the scene of the crash on Route 11, near Kessler Lane, just outside Buchanan in Botetourt County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, when the driver of a Nissan Versa, headed south on Route 11, crossed the double yellow line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Wickline was driving the Nissan. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

Virginia State Police are investigating to determine why Wickline crossed into oncoming traffic.

