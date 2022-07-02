Hometown Local
Fire shuts down Vinton intersection

Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22
Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to avoid downtown Vinton Saturday morning because of a firefight.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue was called just before 2 a.m. about a fire at the intersection of Pollard Street and Lee Avenue involving at least one business building with apartments above. There are no reports of injuries so far, but several people are displaced.

Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator with Roanoke Fire & Rescue, tells WDBJ7 there is concern about the building collapsing, and a collapse zone has been erected.

Police have shut off traffic to most of downtown Vinton.

There is no word yet regarding a cause.

Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22
