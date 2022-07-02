Fire shuts down Vinton intersection

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to avoid downtown Vinton Saturday morning because of a firefight.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue was called just before 2 a.m. about a fire at the intersection of Pollard Street and Lee Avenue involving at least one business building with apartments above. There are no reports of injuries so far, but several people are displaced.

Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator with Roanoke Fire & Rescue, tells WDBJ7 there is concern about the building collapsing, and a collapse zone has been erected.

Police have shut off traffic to most of downtown Vinton.

There is no word yet regarding a cause.

Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22 (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.