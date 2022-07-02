Front brings scattered storms this afternoon

Hot and humid through the weekend

A front brings the best chance for storms later today

Active pattern is expected into next week

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

A slow-moving cold front will push through today bringing the best chance of storms today. It looks to sink to the South tonight allowing for a few storms on Sunday. It moves farther South on Monday.

SPC Outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The best opportunity for showers and storms will likely be Saturday anytime between 12 PM and 9 PM. It doesn’t appear to be a washout of a day, however, those without door plans should remain weather aware.

A front moves through bringing scattered storms later today. (WDBJ Weather)

Make sure to have the WDBJ7 Weather App to monitor conditions. Seek shelter indoors if thunder roars or you see lightning!

SEVERE RISK: The region remains in a marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5). The biggest risk with the weekend storms will be slow-moving, heavy downpours which may accelerate flood concerns. In addition, intense microbursts (straight-line winds) are possible. Dangerous lightning can also be expected.

MONDAY

The cold front should nudge southward across the Carolinas on Monday. This may reduce the coverage of storms experienced earlier in the weekend. Highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

NEXT WEEK

We hold onto the same conditions we see this weekend all throughout next week. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy air and the typical chance for showers and storms as our frontal boundary stays parked to our south.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any direct impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is becoming more active, and the National Hurricane Center has their eyes on three systems. Tropical Storm Colin formed this morning and will likely impact coastal North and South Carolina through the holiday weekend. This will have minimal impact to the region, but it could help with the development of storms as our front sinks South today.

Tropical Storm Colin developed this morning and will mainly impact the coast. (WDBJ Weather)

Tropical Storm Bonnie is now our second named storm for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. This system will continue to make its way through the Caribbean impacting Central America.

Tropical Storm Bonnie Update (WDBJ Weather)

Another system is that we will need to watch is still in the Atlantic. That has a low chance of formation within the next 5 days, is another one that could trek into the Caribbean Sea.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.