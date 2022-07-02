Longtime vendor happy to be back at the Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that the food options are endless at the Salem Fair. A lot of the vendors have been coming out for years and for Gillette’s Pizza and Lemonade, they’ve been coming out for three decades.

“It’s like we’ve grown up here. We come in every year, we love to see the fair management, all our great customers come back every year, it’s like a reunion,” said Brian Gillette, the owner.

Like many businesses, inflation has had an impact on the pizza place. Gillette said they have seen rising costs when it comes to the ingredients that make their work possible. But he wants visitors to know that won’t have any impact on the quality of food they provide.

“We get it from all sides. We’ve actually tried to mitigate that, and we don’t compromise quality we always serve the highest quality food we can, and hope people come back and make it up on quantity.”

Gillette said what makes the Salem Fair special is all the people and surrounding community that come out to support it.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.