Roanoke football Growth Camp teaches foundation for success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vince Lombardi famously said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.”

A lesson true in sports, and in life.

The link between the two is the foundation of a youth football camp that teaches children in the Roanoke Valley how to grow.

“This is an all growth football camp. We do this to get kids interested in playing football, playing sports but also we do coaching and motivational speaking to get them energized in their brain,” says coach and motivational speaker Brandon McCall.

Thirty five kids took part in the three-day camp, aimed at developing fundamental elements of progress.

“The major thing we’re instilling is if you can listen, you can learn, and if you can learn, you can grow, and growth is needed all throughout life,” he explains. “Even when they’re taking that test on Friday, ‘alright I remember listening, I remember learning this information, now let’s grow let’s take this test lets knock this out.’”

The camp uses fitness to help the athletes on and off the field.”

“[It teaches] how to get your mindset right because you can’t play on a dirty mind because it can bring you down mentally,” says player Evan McCall.

To Evan, growth camp is special. While most of the athletes call the instructor coach, Evan calls him dad.

“I think it’s cool for them to learn from him because he has a lot of experience,” he says.

Learning essentials of success, through sweat and spirals.

There is another growth camp planned for July 27 to July 29. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.