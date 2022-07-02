Suspects in shooting of teen in Lynchburg arrested in Farmville

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two suspects from a shooting in Lynchburg have been arrested in Farmville, Virginia.

Richard Lamont McDaniel, 44 and and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, 41, both of Lynchburg, are in custody.

Friday, Farmville Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Super 8 by Wyndham Farmville on S. Main Street. Officers found the two suspects in the parking lot of the hotel. Both were arrested without incident, according to police, and taken to Piedmont Regional Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Lynchburg Police were looking for both men in connection with the shooting Wednesday of a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.