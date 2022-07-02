Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Suspects in shooting of teen in Lynchburg arrested in Farmville

Richard Lamont McDaniel and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, suspects in Lynchburg shooting
Richard Lamont McDaniel and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, suspects in Lynchburg shooting(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two suspects from a shooting in Lynchburg have been arrested in Farmville, Virginia.

Richard Lamont McDaniel, 44 and and Taurus Lamont McDaniel, 41, both of Lynchburg, are in custody.

Friday, Farmville Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Super 8 by Wyndham Farmville on S. Main Street. Officers found the two suspects in the parking lot of the hotel. Both were arrested without incident, according to police, and taken to Piedmont Regional Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Lynchburg Police were looking for both men in connection with the shooting Wednesday of a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia
Sterling D. Whitfield, Sr, 51, of Roanoke, arrested after a shooting on Melrose Ave Thursday...
Man arrested after shooting in Roanoke Thursday night
Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22
Apartments, music store, investment center lost after Vinton fire
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting

Latest News

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
Firefighters Fight Vinton Fire-Courtesy Stephanie Cook
Firefighters Fight Vinton Fire-Courtesy Stephanie Cook
Police say the small child was walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Rd. Officers are...
Mother of child found wandering alone located
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 2, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 2, 2022