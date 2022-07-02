Mother of child found wandering alone on Linkhorne Rd. located, according to Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police located the mother of a child who was found wandering alone on a Lynchburg street Saturday morning.

Police say they got the call just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They say a small child was walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road.

Authorities describe the child is an African-American male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt.

