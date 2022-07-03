Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested for impersonating an officer in Lynchburg stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to 4649 Alabama Avenue for a report of a stabbing, and found a 35-year-old with multiple leg wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lynchburg Police say Sheldon Lydell Page, Jr., 28 of Shipman, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, impersonation of a law enforcement officer and malicious wounding.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

Contact 434-455-6060 ext. 604 with information.

