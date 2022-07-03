Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested for impersonating an officer in Lynchburg stabbing

Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Lynchburg Adult Detention Center(Lynchburg Adult Detention Center)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to 4649 Alabama Avenue for a report of a stabbing, and found a 35-year-old with multiple leg wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lynchburg Police say Sheldon Lydell Page, Jr., 28 of Shipman, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, impersonation of a law enforcement officer and malicious wounding.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

Contact 434-455-6060 ext. 604 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia
Fire Destroys Downtown Vinton Buildings
Traffic restrictions continue in Vinton after fire that destroyed apartments, businesses
Buchanan woman killed in head-on crash
Police say the small child was walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Rd. Officers are...
Mother of child found wandering alone located

Latest News

Sunday Morning Digital News Update - July 3
Sunday Morning Digital News Update - July 3
Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22
Vinton fire still under investigation, damage estimates at least $500,000
Birthdays and anniversaries on July 3, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 3, 2022
Sunday Morning Update