Scattered storms likely as a front shifts South

Hot and humid through the holiday weekend
A slow moving front will bring scattered storms again today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Scattered storms possible again this afternoon
  • July 4th not quite as active
  • An active pattern returns for the rest of the week

SUNDAY

Hot and humid conditions continue today. Highs climb into the 80s for much of the region. A slow moving front that brought scattered storms on Saturday will continues to shift to the South today. This will allow for scattered storms to develop again this afternoon and evening.

A front continues to move through today bringing scattered storms.
A front continues to move through today bringing scattered storms.(WDBJ Weather)

The biggest risk with the weekend storms will be slow-moving, heavy downpours. Dangerous lightning can also be expected. The best chance of showers and storms will likely be in the New River Valley and along the VA/NC border.

Scattered storms likely for parts of the region today.
Scattered storms likely for parts of the region today.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

The cold front should nudge southward across the Carolinas on Monday. This may reduce the coverage of storms experienced earlier in the weekend. Much of the day should be dry with hazy sunshine and highs returning to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Fireworks displays Monday evening shouldn’t be impacted by the weather if everything goes as planned.

Much of Monday should remain dry but quite warm. Only isolated shower/storm chances are expected.
Much of Monday should remain dry but quite warm. Only isolated shower/storm chances are expected.(WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We hold onto the same conditions we see this weekend all throughout next week. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy air and the typical chance for showers and storms as our frontal boundary stays parked to our south.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The remnants of Colin still linger near the North Carolina coast. This will have minimal impact to the region, but it could help with the development of storms as our front sinks South today.

Tropical Storm Bonnie continues to move into the Pacific and could strengthen into a hurricane.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

