Scattered storms likely as a front shifts South
Hot and humid through the holiday weekend
- Scattered storms possible again this afternoon
- July 4th not quite as active
- An active pattern returns for the rest of the week
SUNDAY
Hot and humid conditions continue today. Highs climb into the 80s for much of the region. A slow moving front that brought scattered storms on Saturday will continues to shift to the South today. This will allow for scattered storms to develop again this afternoon and evening.
The biggest risk with the weekend storms will be slow-moving, heavy downpours. Dangerous lightning can also be expected. The best chance of showers and storms will likely be in the New River Valley and along the VA/NC border.
MONDAY
The cold front should nudge southward across the Carolinas on Monday. This may reduce the coverage of storms experienced earlier in the weekend. Much of the day should be dry with hazy sunshine and highs returning to the upper 80s to low 90s.
Fireworks displays Monday evening shouldn’t be impacted by the weather if everything goes as planned.
NEXT WEEK
We hold onto the same conditions we see this weekend all throughout next week. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy air and the typical chance for showers and storms as our frontal boundary stays parked to our south.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The remnants of Colin still linger near the North Carolina coast. This will have minimal impact to the region, but it could help with the development of storms as our front sinks South today.
Tropical Storm Bonnie continues to move into the Pacific and could strengthen into a hurricane.
