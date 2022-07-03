Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Shark attacks Long Island lifeguard during training exercise

A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.
A lifeguard was injured in a shark attack off the coast of a Long Island beach.(Brian Norwood / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Suffolk County officials have temporarily closed a Long Island beach to swimming after what they described as an unprecedented shark attack that injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the lifeguard had been playing the victim during a training exercise Sunday when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.

He said the lifeguard was receiving stitches but in “very good spirits,” Bellone said.

The attack happened about 10:15 a.m. at Smith Point Beach.

The beach was closed to swimming for the rest of the day but expected to reopen Monday with officials monitoring the water.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia
Fire Destroys Downtown Vinton Buildings
Traffic restrictions continue in Vinton after fire that destroyed apartments, businesses
Buchanan woman killed in head-on crash
Police say the small child was walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Rd. Officers are...
Mother of child found wandering alone located

Latest News

Suspect wanted after Lynchburg hit-and-run
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested for impersonating an officer in Lynchburg stabbing