Suspect wanted after Lynchburg hit-and-run

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say there are searching for a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows after a woman was hit in the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to witnesses, the Nissan left towards Old Forest Road after hitting the woman. The car may have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell camera footage is asked to share it to the Neighbors portal. Contact 434-455-6047 with information.

