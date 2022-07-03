Suspect wanted after Lynchburg hit-and-run

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say there are searching for a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows after a woman was hit in the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to witnesses, the Nissan left towards Old Forest Road after hitting the woman. The car may have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell camera footage is asked to share it to the Neighbors portal. Contact 434-455-6047 with information.

