Vinton fire still under investigation, damage estimates at least $500,000

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire at 101 E. Lee Avenue in Vinton remains under investigation.

Officials’ report and preliminary damage estimates are at least $500,000. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Roanoke City Fire-EMS were called just before 2:00 a.m. about a fire at DR Music Center, an instrument store at the intersection of Pollard Street and Lee Avenue.

The fire involved two commercial buildings that were home to multiple small businesses and apartments above.

Fire crews stayed on the scene most of the day to finish extinguishing the fire, and clean up debris.

County building inspectors checked surrounding buildings to make sure they are structurally sound.

It was later determined the building would be torn down since the roof collapsed during the fire.

At least three cats were killed. No other injuries have been reported, but eight people from the apartments are displaced and getting help from the American Red Cross.

Residents of the Town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors affected by a large fire downtown that destroyed apartments and businesses.

If you want to help, you can drop off donations at the community center next to the Vinton War Memorial.

The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce is also accepting non-perishable food items and clothing for the displaced residents and can be reached at info@vintonchamber.com.

