Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay

Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.(Sarah Vogelsong/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday weekend turned tragic for a family on vacation in Virginia Beach, WVEC reports.

A 12-year-old boy has died after he went missing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday. Crews found Wilson in the water three hours later.

Medics said he died on the way to the hospital.

A few hours later, crews recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who also drowned in the Chesapeake Bay.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia
Fire Destroys Downtown Vinton Buildings
Traffic restrictions continue in Vinton after fire that destroyed apartments, businesses
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested for impersonating officer in Lynchburg stabbing

Latest News

10P All American Festival
All American Festival and Fireworks celebrates Independence Day weekend
July Fourth Grilling Safety
July Fourth Grilling Safety
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 4, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 4, 2022
Safety guidelines when grilling this weekend
How to avoid foodborne bacteria while grilling in the summer heat
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a stray storm.
Monday July 4, Morning FastCast