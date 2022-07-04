Hometown Local
Businesses preparing for a busy Fourth of July after a ‘packed’ weekend

Managers prepared for a busier than normal weekend.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the Fourth of July falling over a long weekend, restaurants around town were busy keeping up with demands.

Across the country, restaurants have been facing staffing shortages. In Roanoke, restaurant managers prepared for a busier than normal weekend.

The events manager of Olde Salem Brewery explained the downtown policy to walk around with alcoholic drinks has helped business over the holiday weekend.

”I think [Monday night] is going to be really packed,” Bryan Belcher said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of things going on downtown, so I think there’s going to be a lot of people in here, it’ll be their first stop before they go somewhere else.”

Bryan Raitter, general manager of Well Hung Vineyard, explained how extra preparations helped get ready for the holiday weekend.

“Especially being a holiday weekend there are limited deliveries starting with all the events going on downtown on Saturday and going into the holiday weekend, so we’ve had to plan accordingly,” Raitter said. “But other than a little bit of problem solving it hasn’t been too difficult.”

Many restaurants and bars in Roanoke are closed on Monday for the holiday. The few that are open told WDBJ7 they are excited to serve customers for Fourth of July celebrations.

