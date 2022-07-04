Hometown Local
Christiansburg holds July 4th Festival

Christiansburg held a July 4th Festival
Christiansburg held a July 4th Festival(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg invited the community to celebrate this Independence Day in Downtown Christiansburg.

The town welcomed people of all ages for its July 4th Festival.

The festivities included live music, vendors and play areas for kids.

Christiansburg says it’s important to get the community together for events like this.

“Just seeing everybody out and about, last couple years ago we couldn’t do this due to COVID and those types of things so just everybody, families, smiles on their faces and everybody just out interacting with one another, it’s a blessing,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said.

Christiansburg capped off the celebration with fireworks at night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

