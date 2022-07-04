Crash closes Williamson Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Williamson Road is blocked to normal traffic at the 6700 block because of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Roanoke County Police.

The crash is in the Hollins area, near Plymouth Drive and Manor Street, and Roanoke County Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area while the scene is being investigated.

Police say one person is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

