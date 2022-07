LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima contacted police and is cooperating after a Saturday night hit-and-run along Ardmore Drive in Lynchburg that left a woman injured.

The 38-year-old woman had critical injuries. No updates on her condition were released.

Charges are currently pending.

