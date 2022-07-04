Four on the Fourth takes place in downtown Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners raced to the finish line, all to support children in our hometowns.

Monday morning, Four on the Fourth took place through downtown Vinton.

Organizers say hundreds of people came out to run in the race.

The event benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

“Anytime I feel that we can get out and support local businesses and the Boys and Girls Clubs is just a great organization. They are doing great things and I just figure there’s no better way to spend the fourth than first thing in the morning, by getting out and supporting a great cause,” said Toye Oshoniyi, runner.

There was a kids’ race as well.

People were also asked to donate food items for victims in Saturday’s fire that destroyed a building with apartments and businesses inside.

