Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Four on the Fourth takes place in downtown Vinton

Four on the Fourth in Vinton
Four on the Fourth in Vinton(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners raced to the finish line, all to support children in our hometowns.

Monday morning, Four on the Fourth took place through downtown Vinton.

Organizers say hundreds of people came out to run in the race.

The event benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

“Anytime I feel that we can get out and support local businesses and the Boys and Girls Clubs is just a great organization. They are doing great things and I just figure there’s no better way to spend the fourth than first thing in the morning, by getting out and supporting a great cause,” said Toye Oshoniyi, runner.

There was a kids’ race as well.

People were also asked to donate food items for victims in Saturday’s fire that destroyed a building with apartments and businesses inside.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia
Fire Destroys Downtown Vinton Buildings
Traffic restrictions continue in Vinton after fire that destroyed apartments, businesses
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Lynchburg Adult Detention Center
Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested for impersonating officer in Lynchburg stabbing

Latest News

We increase our chances of storms starting tomorrow.
Monday, July 4 Midday FastCast
Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms Ready for Busy Summer Season
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 4, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 4, 2022
A few strong storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday, July 4 Morning FastCast-7/4/22