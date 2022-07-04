Pulaski County honors its veterans and opens new courthouse exhibit

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County remembered its veterans on July 4.

“It ensures our democracy and our freedoms,” Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Laura Walters said. “It’s very important to honor all that have served in the past and continue to serve as well.”

This Independence day also marks the opening of a new exhibit, “Remembering the Sacrifices for Freedom,” now on display in the old Pulaski Court House.

“Their stories need to be told,” Courthouse Exhibits Committee’s Nancy Burchett said. “They all have served and served honorably, and with much courage, and I think they can their stories will inspire others.”

She was one of the many people who worked the last six years to make this exhibit come to life.

“I think there’s something for everyone,” she said. “It’s very educational and it’s also very personal to folks that have made donations, they will be able to see some of their loved ones military artifacts displayed and I think that means a lot to them.”

12th District Delegate Jason Ballard agrees.

“It’s so nice, so well done,” he said. “If you haven’t been up there, you need to go see it and it’s just such a unique history in it. It weaves in Pulaski County Veterans and it’s so cool.”

July 4, marks the opening and dedication of the exhibit. It’s now open for the public to view.

“It’s a joy that we are able to provide for our citizens, to show them where we’ve come from, where we’re going, and to keep us all free and happy,” Walters said.

If you’d like to schedule a tour, you can call Burchett at 540-922-5554.

