Quiet today with a few strong storms possible tomorrow

Fairly quiet for July 4th

Unsettled pattern for most of next week

Severe storms possible

FOURTH OF JULY

The cold front should nudge southward across the Carolinas on Monday. This will reduce the coverage of storms experienced earlier in the weekend. Much of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our cold front will push to the south. This will allow us to experience mostly dry conditions for our Fourth of July. (WDBJ7)

Highs will read in the 80s for most with a few low 90s possible. Dew points will read in the 60s so it will still feel muggy while outside. Right now a stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and the evening, but most will stay dry!

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a stray storm.

Fireworks displays Monday evening shouldn’t be impacted by the weather if everything goes as planned. Some clouds will be out there, but we think viewing of fireworks (even at a distance) will be good!

Looking at good conditions for Monday night! (WDBJ7)

THIS WEEK

Frontal system stays parked near the region. This will allow for an unsettled weather pattern throughout the week. We will see a daily chance for showers and storms starting on Tuesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy air.

Something we are keeping an eye on is Tuesday. Right now models are showing a cluster of storms that will ride an upper-level ridge into our region. These storms could become severe during the afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday. Remain weather aware. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The remnants of Colin still linger near the North Carolina coast. Rough surf along the Carolinas is likely.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

