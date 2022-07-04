Radford celebrates the Fourth of July with the Spirit of America Celebration

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - People from all over went to Bisset Park Monday to show pride for their country and to celebrate Independence Day together.

“People set their schedule up around it,” said Ken Goodyear, Director of Radford Parks and Recreation. “We’ll have people from all over the country and several countries here this year Canada and everything.”

This is the 18th year of the Spirit of America Celebration.

There were food trucks with homemade ice cream, kettle corn, and Philly cheesesteaks lined up and down Bisset Park. Vendors also had clothes, jewelry, and toys for sale.

Local bands performed live music all day, but many people looked forward to hearing well-known country music singer, Jimmy Fortune.

“We’re going to celebrate our veterans men and women who have sacrificed for us we’re going to celebrate them,” said Jimmy Fortune. “Those who gave their all and then those who served. Them and their families, we’re going to honor them as we do every year. That’s what it’s all about.”

“We’re free to do all of this for a lot of reasons,” said Jean Sanders, a participant of the event. Because we can, I think we should all get together. The older I get, it means so much more to take in and appreciate what we have around us.”

Radford first responders were also in attendance to make everyone’s safety a priority.

“Coming to a professional firework show there’s numerous state laws that we have to follow to keep the crowd safe,” said Mike McGee fire inspector for the Radford Fire Department. “So, of course we’re going to keep safety in mind and we’re going to keep everyone’s safety here in mind.”

The Spirit of America Celebration concluded with a professional firework show at Bisset Park at 9:30 p.m.

