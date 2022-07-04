Sinkland Farms will host it’s second annual Sunflower Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular festival is making its return to the New River Valley this weekend.

Sinkland Farm’s second annual Sunflower Festival begins Friday at 12 p.m. and will continue every weekend through July 24.

There will be food trucks, a petting zoo, giant slides and zip lines for kids and live music from local bands starting at 5 p.m.

American Idol contestant and Virginia Tech graduate Dan Marshall will also be performing at the festival on July 22.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to offer so much diversity for all ages,” said Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms. “So if you’re looking for something to do outdoors in a very safe environment, come to Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival. We’ll have something to do for every age.”

Everyone at the festival will walk away with a free sunflower. However, different colors and varieties of sunflowers will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from sunflower sales will go to the International Red Cross to help support Ukraine.

Tickets for the Sunflower Festival can be bought at the gate for $12.

More information on the festival can be found on the Sinkland Farms website.

