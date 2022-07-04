Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

Relatives and other advocates for the affected incarcerated people said the last-minute...
Relatives and other advocates for the affected incarcerated people said the last-minute reversal cruelly upended reunion and homecoming plans, devastating families and the inmates.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A last-minute amendment to Virginia’s budget has blocked the planned release this summer of hundreds of inmates.

The change affected the state’s earned sentence credit program, which was expanded in 2020. It allows inmates to shave off some time from their sentences for good behavior. Inmates could not apply the expanded credits toward a sentence for a violent crime but could benefit if they also had a lower-level offense.

The budget amendment reigns in who can qualify.

Relatives and other advocates for the affected incarcerated people said the last-minute reversal cruelly upended reunion and homecoming plans, devastating families and the inmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia

Latest News

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th riots denied acquittal
A Radford Softball player is giving back to teachers in Montgomery County this summer
RU softball player using platform to give back to teachers
The Alexander Black House will open a new exhibit aimed at highlighting the NRV's farming roots.
Alexander Black House opening exhibit dedicated to farming history
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit