Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right...
Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks were just getting underway at the time.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to police sources, the suspect(s) were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources say this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a suburban Chicago rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Freedom First Festival in Roanoke
Roanoke celebrates Independence Day with Freedom First Festival
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade, killing at...
Ill. governor calls mass shootings 'American tradition'
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
A Look At 4th Of July Vinton
A Look At The Salem Fair Fireworks Monday Night