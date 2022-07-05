7@four: Brews and Bubbles

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Brews & Bubbles are right around the corner.

Next month, enjoy a culinary and specialty beverage festival on Saturday, August 27 to benefit the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation.

The event will run from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Glen on Glenburn Farms (2353 Hammond Dr.).

Local craft beverages, food, music, a photo booth and a silent and live auction will be among the festivities.

The purchase of a ticket includes access to all food, auctions, two drink tickets, live music, photo booth use, party favors and more, according to the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation.

Tickets and more information can be found on the event website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.