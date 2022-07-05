Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County
Freedom First Festival in Roanoke
Roanoke celebrates Independence Day with Freedom First Festival

Latest News

NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
Main threat today will be strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even some pockets of...
Tuesday, July 5 Midday FastCast
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river